Skip to main content
OECD
Open menu
OECD
back
Close menu
Close menu
Czech
Publications
Understanding Economic Statistics: An OECD Perspective
Understanding Economic Statistics: An OECD Perspective
(Czech version)
Report
More info
More info
Close
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264094413-cs
Authors
OECD
Tags
Economy
Regional, rural and urban development
Governance
Society
Multi-level governance
Economy and society
Productivity and long-term growth
Employability
20 srpna 2010
Available in:
čeština
English
čeština
Cite this publication
Select a language
Close
English
čeština
Apply
Cancel
Cite this content as:
Close
OECD (2010),
Understanding Economic Statistics: An OECD Perspective: (Czech version)
, Wolters Kluwer, Czech Republic, Prague,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264094413-cs
.
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Go to top