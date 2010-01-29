The full-length version of the OECD Model Tax Convention is produced in a two-volume loose-leaf format to accommodate regular updates. The full-length version is now also available electronically. This new electronic version includes such features as extensive internal linking (making it easy to link from an article to its commentary), fast searching capabilities, the ability for the user to attach notes to specific areas of text and cut-and-paste capabilities.
Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital: Condensed Version 2008
(Czech version)
