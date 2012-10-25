Skip to main content
OECD
OECD
Arabic
PISA 2009 Results: What Students Know and Can Do
PISA 2009 Results: What Students Know and Can Do
Student Performance in Reading, Mathematics and Science (Volume I) (Arabic version)
Report
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264188716-ar
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education and skills
Student performance (PISA)
Education equity
Reading literacy
Mathematics literacy
Science literacy
Gender equality in education
Digital divide in education
PISA
٢٥ أكتوبر ٢٠١٢
Cite this content as:
OECD (2012),
PISA 2009 Results: What Students Know and Can Do: Student Performance in Reading, Mathematics and Science (Volume I) (Arabic version)
, Supreme Education Council, Doha,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264188716-ar
.
