How's Life? 2015
How's Life? 2015
Measuring Well-being (Korean version)
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264267442-ko
Authors
OECD
Tags
Society
Regional, rural and urban development
Governance
Development
Well-being and beyond GDP
Measuring well-being and progress
How's Life?
9 11월 2016
OECD (2016),
How's Life? 2015: Measuring Well-being (Korean version)
, OECD/Korea Policy Centre, Seoul,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264267442-ko
.
