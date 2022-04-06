USAID promeut les investissements coordonnés dans les systèmes numériques pour améliorer les résultats sanitaires

Parce qu’elle est un moyen de transmettre données et informations et de fournir des services, la connectivité numérique est un bien de santé essentiel. De fait, un récent rapport de la commission d’experts du Lancet et du Financial Times avance que la transformation numérique constitue un nouveau déterminant de la santé.

Comme lors de l’épidémie d’Ébola de 2013-16, durant la pandémie de COVID-19, les efforts déployés pour fournir rapidement les informations précises nécessaires dans un environnement qui évolue rapidement sont freinés par la fragmentation des systèmes numériques (autrement dit par le manque d’interopérabilité). Il est fréquent que les systèmes numériques soient cloisonnés par maladie ou par domaine de la promotion de la santé, ce qui empêche l’échange et l’utilisation des données. Ce cloisonnement complique l’accès aux données, leur analyse et leur triangulation, et empêche ainsi d’avoir une vision claire des évolutions sanitaires et du détail de ces évolutions, si bien qu’il est plus difficile de parvenir à mieux cibler le partage d’informations sanitaires et la fourniture de services.

Le problème se pose avec une acuité particulière dans les pays à faible revenu et à revenu intermédiaire, où la transformation numérique des systèmes de santé est souvent tributaire de l’aide de partenaires internationaux qui ont eu l’habitude d’investir dans des systèmes numériques fragmentés, reflétant leurs propres structures institutionnelles, compétences et capacités technologiques. Le COVID-19 (et avant lui, Ebola) a montré que l’un des plus grands obstacles à la transformation numérique des systèmes de santé était le manque de coordination (plus que l’absence de technologies et systèmes numériques). Les organismes et organisations qui œuvrent pour le développement au niveau international ont impérativement besoin d’une nouvelle approche stratégique, visant à renforcer la transformation numérique des systèmes de santé des pays partenaires et à promouvoir une plus grande interopérabilité et coordination des systèmes numériques.