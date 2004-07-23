Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Directrices de la OCDE para la seguridad de sistemas y redes de información

Hacia una cultura de seguridad
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065819-es
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch
español
italiano
svenska

Cite this content as:

OECD (2004), Directrices de la OCDE para la seguridad de sistemas y redes de información: Hacia una cultura de seguridad, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065819-es.
Go to top