Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationships Project

(Q)SAR may be used to predict properties and activities for untested compounds, which are in the same group of chemicals.

Compound A Compound B Compound C Compound D Compound E Structure X + + - + + Property Y 1 2 3 4 5 Activity Z + + - + ? Activity T 10 15 5 ? 30

Using the data in the table above demonstrates how the (Q)SAR approaches are used. An examination of the data in the table, in particular for Structure X reveals chemicals A, B, D, and E form a group of similar chemical as Structure X are common to all four compound (but not to chemical C).



For this group of chemicals a qualitative relationship is observed between Structure X and Activity Z. Using this relationship, measured values of Activity Z for compounds A, B and D can be use to fill the data gap of Activity Z for the untested compound E. This is done by reading-across from compound A, B, and D to compound E (predicting Activity Z to be positive for Compound E).



For this same group of similar chemicals the relationship between Property Y and Activity T is quantitative and modeled as [Activity T = 5.0 (Property Y) + 5.0]. Using this (Q)SAR model the potency of Activity T for compound D is predicted to be 25.

