Working smarter in structuring the administration, in compliance, and through legislation

This information note brings together the findings from the three components of the "Working Smarter" project relating to compliance, (re)structuring the organisation, and legislation. The note –which contains a large number of examples of strategies and specific activities– is intended to provide revenue bodies with support and inspiration when developing and deploying strategies to achieve savings or gains in efficiency and/or effectiveness without leading to increased costs or burdens for taxpayers. Specific attention is paid to strategies that also result in improvements for taxpayers.