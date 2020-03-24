Skip to main content
Workforce composition, productivity and pay: the role of firms in wage inequality

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/52ab4e26-en
Authors
Chiara Criscuolo, Alexander Hijzen, Cyrille Schwellnus, Erling Barth, Wen-Hao Chen, Richard Fabling, Priscilla Fialho, Balazs Stadler, Richard Upward, Wouter Zwysen, Katarzyna Grabska-Romagosa, Ryo Kambayashi, Timo Leidecker, Oskar Nordström Skans, Capucine Riom, Duncan Roth
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Criscuolo, C. et al. (2020), “Workforce composition, productivity and pay: the role of firms in wage inequality”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1603, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/52ab4e26-en.
