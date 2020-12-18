Skip to main content
Why are some U.S. cities successful, while others are not? Empirical evidence from machine learning

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7f77c2e7-en
Authors
Damien Azzopardi, Fozan Fareed, Patrick Lenain, Douglas Sutherland
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Azzopardi, D. et al. (2020), “Why are some U.S. cities successful, while others are not? Empirical evidence from machine learning”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1643, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7f77c2e7-en.
