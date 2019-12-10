Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Who patents, how much is real invention and how relevant? A snapshot of firms and their inventions based on the 2016 SIPO China Patent Survey

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9a4dd70c-en
Authors
Margit Molnar, Hui Xu
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Molnar, M. and H. Xu (2019), “Who patents, how much is real invention and how relevant? A snapshot of firms and their inventions based on the 2016 SIPO China Patent Survey”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1583, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9a4dd70c-en.
Go to top