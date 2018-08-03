Skip to main content
Who are the beneficiaries of the structural funds and the cohesion fund and how does the cohesion policy impact firm-level performance?

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/67947b82-en
Authors
Julia Bachtrögler, Christoph Hammer
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Bachtrögler, J. and C. Hammer (2018), “Who are the beneficiaries of the structural funds and the cohesion fund and how does the cohesion policy impact firm-level performance?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1499, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/67947b82-en.
