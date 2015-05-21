Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

What Impedes Household Investment in Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1j15g2f8n-en
Authors
Nadia Ameli, Nicola Brandt
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ameli, N. and N. Brandt (2015), “What Impedes Household Investment in Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1222, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1j15g2f8n-en.
Go to top