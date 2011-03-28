Skip to main content
What Drives Inflows Into Disability?

Evidence from Three OECD Countries: Australia, Switzerland, United Kingdom
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgg52gjg26b-en
Authors
Ana Llena-Nozal, Theodora Xenogiani
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Llena-Nozal, A. and T. Xenogiani (2011), “What Drives Inflows Into Disability?: Evidence from Three OECD Countries: Australia, Switzerland, United Kingdom”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 117, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgg52gjg26b-en.
