Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

What drives firm and sectoral productivity in the United Kingdom and in selected European countries?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/36ceb723-en
Authors
Eun Jung Kim, Annabelle Mourougane, Mark Baker
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kim, E., A. Mourougane and M. Baker (2020), “What drives firm and sectoral productivity in the United Kingdom and in selected European countries?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1630, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/36ceb723-en.
Go to top