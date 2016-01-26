Skip to main content
What do household surveys suggest about the top 1% incomes and inequality in OECD countries?

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrs556f36zt-en
Nicolas Ruiz, Nicolas Woloszko
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Ruiz, N. and N. Woloszko (2016), “What do household surveys suggest about the top 1% incomes and inequality in OECD countries?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1265, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrs556f36zt-en.
