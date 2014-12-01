Skip to main content
Unpaid Care Work: The Missing Link in the Analysis of Gender Gaps in Labour Outcomes

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/1f3fd03f-en
Gaëlle Ferrant, Luca Maria Pesando, Keiko Nowacka
Ferrant, G., L. Pesando and K. Nowacka (2014), Unpaid Care Work: The Missing Link in the Analysis of Gender Gaps in Labour Outcomes, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1f3fd03f-en.
