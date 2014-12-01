Unpaid Care Work: The Missing Link in the Analysis of Gender Gaps in Labour Outcomes

Using time use data, this issues paper argues that gender inequality in unpaid care work is the missing link that influences gender gaps in labour outcomes. The first part provides an overview of gender inequalities in caring responsibilities, the second part shows that gender inequalities in unpaid care work are related to gender gaps in labour outcomes, and the third one assesses the role of discriminatory social institutions in better understanding these gender inequalities in unpaid care work. The paper concludes with key policy recommendations to reduce the disproportionate burden of unpaid care work on women ‘s shoulders, and to redistribute unpaid care and domestic work between women and men, as well as between t5eh family and the State.