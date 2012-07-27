Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Universal Service Policies in the Context of National Broadband Plans

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k94gz19flq4-en
Authors
Angela Garcia Calvo
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Garcia Calvo, A. (2012), “Universal Service Policies in the Context of National Broadband Plans”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 203, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k94gz19flq4-en.
Go to top