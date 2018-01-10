Skip to main content
Reducing regional disparities in productivity in the United Kingdom

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/54293958-en
Authors
Peter Gal, Jagoda Egeland
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Gal, P. and J. Egeland (2018), “Reducing regional disparities in productivity in the United Kingdom”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1456, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/54293958-en.
