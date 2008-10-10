Skip to main content
Understanding Russian Regions' Economic Performance during Periods of Decline and Growth

An Extreme-bound Analysis Approach
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/235866010670
Rudiger Ahrend
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Ahrend, R. (2008), “Understanding Russian Regions' Economic Performance during Periods of Decline and Growth: An Extreme-bound Analysis Approach”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 644, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/235866010670.
