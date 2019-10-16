This paper examines how the increase in under-employment since the financial crisis stems from both cyclical and structural factors, notably the gradual shift of employment toward more demand-driven service sectors. The increase in under-employment has disproportionately affected young, female and low-skilled workers, meaning that they face lower wage growth, particularly at the bottom of the income distribution.
Under-employment
A crisis hangover, or something more?
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Abstract
