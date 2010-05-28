Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trends in South African Income Distribution and Poverty since the Fall of Apartheid

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmms0t7p1ms-en
Authors
Murray Leibbrandt, Ingrid Woolard, Arden Finn, Jonathan Argent
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Leibbrandt, M. et al. (2010), “Trends in South African Income Distribution and Poverty since the Fall of Apartheid”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 101, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmms0t7p1ms-en.
Go to top