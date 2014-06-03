Danish productivity has grown only weakly over the past two decades, both historically and in relation to other countries, despite sound policies and institutions. At the same time, the country has lost export market shares. Denmark needs to continue its efforts to reap the benefits of globalisation, which would contribute to invigorating productivity growth. Fostering competition by removing regulatory barriers and improving public procurement would help. In addition, innovation policy needs to become more efficient and more in line with the growing importance of the service sector and knowledge-based capital. Small and medium-sized enterprises could be better integrated into global markets by improving their access to finance and developing the entrepreneurship culture. This Working Paper relates to the 2013 OECD Economic Survey of Denmark (www.oecd.org/economic-surveydenmark. htm).
Trade Specialisation and Policies to Foster Competition and Innovation in Denmark
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
9 January 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
Report5 December 2023