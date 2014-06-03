Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trade Specialisation and Policies to Foster Competition and Innovation in Denmark

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2qt5h7m6g-en
Authors
Müge Adalet McGowan
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Adalet McGowan, M. (2014), “Trade Specialisation and Policies to Foster Competition and Innovation in Denmark”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1118, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2qt5h7m6g-en.
Go to top