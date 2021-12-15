Trade Policy Implications of Global Value Chains: Preliminary Observations from the 2021 TiVA Database

The 2021 edition of the OECD Trade in Value Added (TiVA) database and its underlying Inter-Country Input-Output (ICIO) tables were released on 17 November 2021. A preliminary examination of the new data yields a number of observations from a trade policy perspective, notably that (1) reports of the demise of globalisation have been exaggerated, (2) regional value chains also show signs of resilience, (3) manufacturing value chains are consolidating, and (4) services remain more traded than goods in value-added terms.