Trade liberalisation and product mix adjustments: Evidence from South African firms

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f8499821-en
Authors
Falilou Fall, Katharina Längle
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fall, F. and K. Längle (2020), “Trade liberalisation and product mix adjustments: Evidence from South African firms”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1619, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f8499821-en.
