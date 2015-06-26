Skip to main content
Trade, global value chains and wage-income inequality

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js009mzrqd4-en
Authors
Javier Lopez Gonzalez, Przemyslaw Kowalski, Pascal Achard
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Lopez Gonzalez, J., P. Kowalski and P. Achard (2015), “Trade, global value chains and wage-income inequality”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 182, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js009mzrqd4-en.
