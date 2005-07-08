Skip to main content
Trade and Structural Adjustment Policies in Selected Developing Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/712551221673
Authors
Jens Andersson, Federico Bonaglia, Kiichiro Fukasaku, Caroline Lesser
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Andersson, J. et al. (2005), “Trade and Structural Adjustment Policies in Selected Developing Countries”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 245, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/712551221673.
