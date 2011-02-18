Skip to main content
To Move or not to Move: What Drives Residential Mobility Rates in the OECD?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghtc7kzx21-en
Authors
Aida Caldera Sánchez, Dan Andrews
Cite this content as:

Caldera Sánchez, A. and D. Andrews (2011), “To Move or not to Move: What Drives Residential Mobility Rates in the OECD?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 846, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghtc7kzx21-en.
