This note contains brief, descriptive overviews of legal models and instruments for international co-operation from the fields of enforcement against corruption, cybercrime, police co-operation, financial and tax cooperation, and patent law. It provides background information and suggested ways forward to support the Hearing on Thinking out of the Competition Box: Enforcement Co-operation in Other Policy Areas, taking place at the June 2022 session of the OECD Competition Committee’s Working Party No. 3 on Co-operation and Enforcement.