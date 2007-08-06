Korea introduced industrial accident insurance (IACIS) in 1964, medical insurance (MIS) in 1977, pension insurance (NPS) in 1988 and employment insurance (EIS) in 1995. In line with Korea’s economic development, social insurance coverage has grown rapidly, and contribution coverage rates now generally exceed 80% for regular workers. However, the four social insurance systems developed separately. The main split in contribution collection methods has been between the insurances under the Ministry of Labour (EIS and IACIS) and those under the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MIS and NPS), although there are also some differences between MIS and NPS. About 50% of the staff in each system has been engaged in collection activities...
The Unification of the Social Insurance Contribution Collection System in Korea
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper7 February 2024
-
Working paper15 December 2023
-
Working paper22 November 2023
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
14 March 2024