The Unification of the Social Insurance Contribution Collection System in Korea

Korea introduced industrial accident insurance (IACIS) in 1964, medical insurance (MIS) in 1977, pension insurance (NPS) in 1988 and employment insurance (EIS) in 1995. In line with Korea’s economic development, social insurance coverage has grown rapidly, and contribution coverage rates now generally exceed 80% for regular workers. However, the four social insurance systems developed separately. The main split in contribution collection methods has been between the insurances under the Ministry of Labour (EIS and IACIS) and those under the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MIS and NPS), although there are also some differences between MIS and NPS. About 50% of the staff in each system has been engaged in collection activities...