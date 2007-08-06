Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Unification of the Social Insurance Contribution Collection System in Korea

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/122552153585
Authors
Sinchul Jang
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jang, S. (2007), “The Unification of the Social Insurance Contribution Collection System in Korea”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 55, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/122552153585.
Go to top