Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Tokenisation of Assets and Potential Implications for Financial Markets

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/83493d34-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), The Tokenisation of Assets and Potential Implications for Financial Markets, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/83493d34-en.
Go to top