Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Slovak Health Insurance System and The Potential Role for Private Health Insurance

Policy Challenges
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/561285317408
Authors
Francesca Colombo, Nicole Tapay
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Colombo, F. and N. Tapay (2004), “The Slovak Health Insurance System and The Potential Role for Private Health Insurance: Policy Challenges”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/561285317408.
Go to top