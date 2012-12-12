Skip to main content
The Role of Short-Time Working Schemes During the Global Financial Crisis and Early Recovery

A Cross-Country Analysis
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8x7gvx7247-en
Authors
Alexander Hijzen, Sébastien Martin
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hijzen, A. and S. Martin (2012), “The Role of Short-Time Working Schemes During the Global Financial Crisis and Early Recovery: A Cross-Country Analysis”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 144, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8x7gvx7247-en.
