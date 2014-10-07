Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Role of National Ecosystem Assessments in Influencing Policy Making

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxvl3zsbhkk-en
Authors
Lucy Wilson, Cristina Secades, Ulf Narloff, Nadine Bowles-Newark, Abisha Mapendembe, Hollie Booth, Claire Brown, Megan Tierney
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Wilson, L. et al. (2014), “The Role of National Ecosystem Assessments in Influencing Policy Making”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 60, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxvl3zsbhkk-en.
Go to top