The Role of Capital Accumulation, Adjustment and Structural Change for Economic Take-Off

Empirical Evidence from African Growth Episodes
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/518867170562
Authors
Jean-Claude Berthélemy, Ludvig Söderling
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Berthélemy, J. and L. Söderling (1999), “The Role of Capital Accumulation, Adjustment and Structural Change for Economic Take-Off: Empirical Evidence from African Growth Episodes”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 150, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/518867170562.
