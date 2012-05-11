Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Product Space and the Middle-Income Trap

Comparing Asian and Latin American Experiences
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9909j2587g-en
Authors
Anna Jankowska, Arne Nagengast, José Ramón Perea
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jankowska, A., A. Nagengast and J. Perea (2012), “The Product Space and the Middle-Income Trap: Comparing Asian and Latin American Experiences”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 311, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9909j2587g-en.
Go to top