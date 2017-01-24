Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Potential Benefits of Transboundary Co-operation in Georgia and Azerbaijan

Kura River Basin
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a14da8ec-en
Authors
Pierre Strosser, Gloria De Paoli, Tatiana Efimova
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Strosser, P., G. De Paoli and T. Efimova (2017), “The Potential Benefits of Transboundary Co-operation in Georgia and Azerbaijan: Kura River Basin ”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 114, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a14da8ec-en.
Go to top