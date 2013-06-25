Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Post-crisis Narrowing of International Imbalances

Cyclical or Durable?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44t7j9sdtc-en
Authors
Patrice Ollivaud, Cyrille Schwellnus
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ollivaud, P. and C. Schwellnus (2013), “The Post-crisis Narrowing of International Imbalances: Cyclical or Durable?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1062, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44t7j9sdtc-en.
Go to top