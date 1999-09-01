Skip to main content
The Politics and Economics of Transition to an Open Market Economy in Viet Nam

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/634117557525
Authors
James Riedel, William S. Turley
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Riedel, J. and W. Turley (1999), “The Politics and Economics of Transition to an Open Market Economy in Viet Nam”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 152, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/634117557525.
