The pass-through of the monetary policy rate into lending rates in Mexico

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/acf23bc6-en
Authors
Alessandro Maravalle, Alberto González Pandiella
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Maravalle, A. and A. González Pandiella (2022), “The pass-through of the monetary policy rate into lending rates in Mexico”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1734, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/acf23bc6-en.
