The determinants of foreign direct investment (FDI) are explored with gravity models, using a Poisson estimator and a linear estimator, both with fixed effects. The heterogeneity of product market regulations has a large and robust impact on cross-border investment: a reduction of regulatory divergence by one fifth could increase FDI by about 15%. In particular, the divergence of command and control regulations and of protection of incumbents (antitrust exemptions, entry barriers in networks and services) reduce cross-border investment. In addition, countries with higher employment protection have both less inward and less outward FDI, and there is some evidence that more complex regulatory procedures reduce inward FDI.
The negative effect of regulatory divergence on foreign direct investment
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
