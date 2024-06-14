This paper describes a Business Sector Data Base (BSDB) for OECD countries constructed in the context of recent work of the OECD Economics and Statistics Department. It discusses many of the problems of consistency between the usual sources of economic statistics for each of the concepts used and describes the choices made to construct a consistent data base. In two important areas where major problems arise, namely the treatment of capital stock and energy, it has been necessary to construct a number of new estimates. The resulting data base is available on PC diskette to the general public on a subscription basis ...
The Measurement of Output and Factors of Production for the Business Sector in OECD Countries (The OECD Business Sector Database)
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
25 April 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
29 February 2024