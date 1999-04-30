Skip to main content
The Levels and Cyclical Behaviour of Mark-ups Across Countries and Market Structures

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/817488867486
Authors
Joaquim Oliveira Martins, Stefano Scarpetta
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Oliveira Martins, J. and S. Scarpetta (1999), “The Levels and Cyclical Behaviour of Mark-ups Across Countries and Market Structures”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 213, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/817488867486.
