Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The laws of attraction: Economic drivers of inter-regional migration, housing costs and the role of policies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/da8e368a-en
Authors
Orsetta Causa, Michael Abendschein, Maria Chiara Cavalleri
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Causa, O., M. Abendschein and M. Cavalleri (2021), “The laws of attraction: Economic drivers of inter-regional migration, housing costs and the role of policies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1679, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/da8e368a-en.
Go to top