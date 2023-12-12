Skip to main content
The law of the strongest? Exploring the drivers of firm performance during the COVID-19 crisis

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/98397076-en
Guido Franco, Mauricio Hitschfeld, Álvaro Pina, Damien Puy
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Franco, G. et al. (2023), “The law of the strongest? Exploring the drivers of firm performance during the COVID-19 crisis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1779, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/98397076-en.
