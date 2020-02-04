Skip to main content
The joint effects of energy prices and carbon taxes on environmental and economic performance: Evidence from the French manufacturing sector

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b84b1b7d-en
Damien Dussaux
OECD Environment Working Papers
Dussaux , D. (2020), “The joint effects of energy prices and carbon taxes on environmental and economic performance: Evidence from the French manufacturing sector”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 154, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b84b1b7d-en.
