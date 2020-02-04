The paper estimates the effect of energy prices and carbon taxation on firms’ environmental and economic performance. The analysis uses data on 8 000 firms that are representative of the French manufacturing sector and observed during 2001-2016. This paper also measures the causal impact of the carbon tax over the period 2014-2018 and simulates the effect of further increasing the carbon tax rate from €45 to €86 per tonne of CO2.
The joint effects of energy prices and carbon taxes on environmental and economic performance: Evidence from the French manufacturing sector
Working paper
OECD Environment Working Papers
