Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Internationalisation of Production, International Outsourcing and Employment in the OECD

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/167350640103
Authors
Margit Molnar, Nigel Pain, Daria Taglioni
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Molnar, M., N. Pain and D. Taglioni (2007), “The Internationalisation of Production, International Outsourcing and Employment in the OECD”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 561, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/167350640103.
Go to top