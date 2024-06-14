This paper examines whether information asymmetries and agency costs vary across OECD countries depending on the nature of their financial system. It does this by examining whether the predictive power of the spread between yields on private and government securities (which, it has been argued, reflects such factors) varies across countries. The results indicate that the information content of the spread is highest in those countries with market-based financial systems ...
The Information Content of Interest Rate Spreads Across Financial Systems
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
12 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
12 March 2024