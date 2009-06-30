Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Incentives to Participate in and the Stability of International Climate Coalitions

A Game-Theoretic Approach Using the WITCH Model
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/223552487415
Authors
Valentina Bosetti, Carlo Carraro, Enrica De Cian, Romain Duval, Emanuele Massetti, Massimo Tavoni
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bosetti, V. et al. (2009), “The Incentives to Participate in and the Stability of International Climate Coalitions: A Game-Theoretic Approach Using the WITCH Model”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 702, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/223552487415.
Go to top