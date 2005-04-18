What policy reforms are most urgently needed to remove obstacles to output and employment growth in service sectors and to enhance economies’ ability to adjust to structural change as a result of changing trade patterns? This paper reviews the impact of the structural policy framework conditions on the development of the service sector and economies' adjustment capacities. The paper builds on and summarises a vast body of previous work and briefly reviews policy recommendations given to countries in various surveillance processes in the OECD.
The Impact of Structural Policies on Trade-Related Adjustment and the Shift to Services
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
25 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
14 March 2024