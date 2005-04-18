Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Impact of Structural Policies on Trade-Related Adjustment and the Shift to Services

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/605814347080
Authors
Per Mathis Kongsrud, Isabelle Wanner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kongsrud, P. and I. Wanner (2005), “The Impact of Structural Policies on Trade-Related Adjustment and the Shift to Services”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 427, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/605814347080.
Go to top